Driver dismayed after encountering vandalism at EV charging station: ‘I need answers’

For EV drivers who don’t have a charging port at home or rely on their EV for daily transportation, access to public charging stations is crucial.

With the rapid growth of the electric vehicle market in recent years, there have been more EVs on the road than ever before. As demand increases, more EVs mean more electric charging stations for the convenience of drivers.

But to the dismay of many EV drivers, including one TikTok user who filmed their experience just last month, more charging stations have also coincided with an increase in theft and vandalism to charging stations and even vehicles themselves.

TikTok user Kroysplace (@kroysplace) recorded their shock as they drove up to a vandalized — and unusable — EV charging station in Puyallup, Washington.

“Where am I supposed to charge my BMW now?” they asked, panning the camera across multiple charging stations, cords limp and missing charging plugs. In the caption, they added: “I need answers.”

For EV drivers who don’t have a charging port at home or rely on their EV for daily transportation, access to public charging stations is crucial.

🗣️ How long would you be willing to wait for an EV to charge?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Repairs to damaged charging stations can take time and be costly; they are often out of commission for an indefinite amount of time. This means EV drivers may have to pay more or be forced to use less convenient options to keep their EV functioning.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Vandalization of these stations also negatively impacts the transition from gas to electric vehicles. Not only is the adoption of EVs necessary to reduce pollution produced by personal transportation — the leading contributor to greenhouse gases in the atmosphere — but more EVs on roads means cleaner air, healthier populations, more jobs, stronger economies, decreased utility costs, and less noise pollution.

Vandals of EV stations are usually trying to make a quick buck. Thieves target the copper wire inside charging cables to sell to metal scrappers for a pretty penny. New copper wires can cost anywhere between $200 and $500.

“I was told they were cut because they are worth money,” commented the video’s creator.

“I hope you have a home charger,” wrote another user.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.