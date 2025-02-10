Angry EV owner shares photo of vandal activity at rest stop: 'I really hope that doesn't become the norm'

An outraged EV owner in the U.K. discovered a damaged charger at a rest stop and was "pissed as no other charger [was] available."

Some Reddit users reacted with anger, sharing the OP's frustration with the vandalism, while others speculated that the damage could have been done by accident.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Vandalism of EV charging stations has been a widespread problem that has been reported in various regions. Some speculate that cables are cut by thieves seeking copper for monetary value. Others theorize that vandals are afraid of change in automotive infrastructure and do not believe the climate crisis is real.

Whether the damage is politically motivated or not is up for debate.

Some believe that mining for low-carbon energy is more damaging to the environment and climate than mining for the dirty fuels needed by gas-powered vehicles.

Experts at MIT's Climate Portal acknowledge that while mining for the materials required for EV production and use is not free of concerns, "The volume of fossil fuels we mine today dwarfs the amount of clean energy minerals the world will need in the future."

Though scientific evidence shows that charging EVs is cleaner than gasoline use, some critics who are struggling to adopt this new infrastructure are vandalizing charging stations or parking their internal combustion vehicles in EV charging spots in protest.

We have options. Whether we are driving internal combustion engine vehicles or EVs, using other means of transportation such as walking, using public transportation, or biking can help reduce our carbon footprint.

Coming across a vandalized charging station is understandably frustrating for EV drivers.

One Reddit user commented, "People suck."

"I really hope that doesn't become the norm," commented another.

