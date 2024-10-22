EV owner stunned after witnessing frustrating vandalism trend: 'Never thought I'd see the day'

This has become a sad reality for EV drivers who just need a place to fuel up and get where they need to go.

Imagine plugging your phone in to charge up and discovering that someone snipped your cord with scissors. Kind of surprising, right? Probably a little frustrating, too.

That feeling was even worse for one TikToker (@e3_electrics), who found two roadside electric vehicle chargers with the charging cables slashed off.

"I never thought I'd see the day," the motorist said in the video. "... Whoever's doing this, don't."

Vandalized chargers have become a sad reality for EV drivers who just need a place to fuel up and get where they need to go. Cables across the country have been tampered with, removed from charging units, and cut to bits, making them unusable.

Some vandals may have negative associations with EVs, while others may just be after the copper that's inside the cables and want to sell it as scrap metal.

In either case, there's no reason to ruin someone's day. A vandalized charger can strand a person on the side of the road, especially when they're driving in more remote places. It's like pulling into the only gas station for miles around and realizing that every single pump is out of order.

All in all, EV vandals would probably enjoy the benefits of going electric if they gave it a chance. Never paying for gas again saves a ton of money over time, and there are fewer maintenance issues that come up versus vehicles that run on gas.

Plus, unlike those gas-guzzlers, EVs release no tailpipe pollution, making them a smart move for your wallet and for keeping the planet safe — not to mention all the time one can save by not going around beheading chargers.

"They did that near me months ago," one commenter shared.

"I reckon all EVs should just come with those instead of having them attached to the charger," another offered.

