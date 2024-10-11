Mom shares her favorite features of Tesla Cybertruck: 'The perfect mom and family car'

Plenty of space in the front, with a tray perfect for a purse or diaper bag and a secure glove box for valuables.

One mom is ready to leave the minivan behind as the classic vehicle for her family and upgrade to something a little more chic and a lot more eco-friendly.

TikTok user Techie Dani (@techiedani) shared a video showcasing all the features that make the Tesla Cybertruck "the perfect mom and family car."

Among them are a huge amount of trunk space that easily fits "three strollers" and a tonneau cover that protects anything in the trunk from getting wet, doors that open wide enough to make loading in car seats and kids easier, and plenty of legroom in the back seat. She also liked that kids get their own touchscreen to control the climate and entertainment in the back seat.

As for mom-specific features, Techie Dani liked that there was plenty of space in the front, with a tray perfect for a purse or diaper bag and a secure glove box for valuables.

"But best of all, you'll look like a total bada** driving your kids around in this," she concluded.

Cybertrucks, along with other Tesla models and electric vehicles in general, are growing in popularity.

One of the biggest reasons for the growth in popularity is fuel savings. One driver recently shared that recharging the vehicle over the 10,000 miles he drove cost just $573.55, compared to the $2,392 he would have spent on gas in a traditional car. Another contractor shared similar savings, estimating he'd save $17,000 over the year using his Cybertruck.

Tesla and other EVs use cleaner electric energy, reducing the need for dirty energy, which contributes all kinds of pollution to the environment, meaning switching to an EV helps your wallet and the planet.

Tesla continues to expand its options, announcing that its popular Model Y will soon be available in a six-seat version in China, giving families in the country the ability to go from two cars to one, thereby further reducing environmental impacts.

If you're interested in switching to an EV, check out The Cool Down's Guide and read up on the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides as much as $7,500 in tax credits for qualified EV models.

