New report reveals Tesla's plans to release 6-seat version of Model Y — here's why it matters to the electric vehicle industry

"It allowed us to have 1 car vs 2 cars."

by Robert English
"It allowed us to have 1 car vs 2 cars."

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Tesla's Model Y was one of the world's best-selling cars in 2023. Now, a new six-seat version of the car could be coming to China, according to Electrek.

A new report from Reuters shows that a six-seat version of the Model Y could be coming to China in late 2025.

Two unnamed sources told Reuters that a six-seat variation would come as Tesla aims to "increase the appeal of its best-selling yet aging electric vehicle (EV)." In preparation, Tesla asked suppliers to prepare for a "double-digit" increase of their Model Y at their Shanghai factory.

While Tesla's aim in the U.S. is a focus on automation and robotaxi service, in China, Tesla is feeling pressure from domestic rivals, including Nio and Zeekr, which have a cheaper ticket price and larger interior. The current seven-seat Model Y sold in the U.S. has a cramped third row.

If the report is confirmed, this shows Tesla's desire to adapt to an electric vehicle industry, which is becoming more highly competitive and innovative. Currently, there are approximately 3.3 million electric cars on the road in the U.S. alone, according to Edmunds. In China, there are over 20 million "plug-in" cars on the road, with electric sales tallying over 50% of all new cars sold.

Electric vehicles are becoming more desired across the world. EVs allow drivers to save $1200 on fuel costs each year, reduce air pollution from dirty energy sources such as gas, and help slow the effects of fuel on climate-driven weather disasters such as floods, wildfires, and droughts

While Tesla sales are slowing in 2024, the Model Y is still the best-selling EV in Europe and highly sought after across the world. For larger households in China, a six-seat version of the Model Y can also reduce the number of vehicles needed for a family, which can further reduce pollution and traffic congestion, as the Model Y does for families in the U.S.

"We have one, it allowed us to have 1 car vs 2 cars," commented one user.

If you want to save money on fuel costs and help reduce harmful pollution, check out our guide on making your next car electric.

