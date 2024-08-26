Tesla insider reveals 'historic achievement' of the company's groundbreaking new Cybertruck

"They finally did it!!"

A newly released Tesla Cybertruck has dry-cathode batteries with groundbreaking technology to make electric vehicles more cost-efficient.

As Interesting Engineering reported, the new dry-cathode 4680 batteries are a significant technological advancement for powering EVs.

Tesla expects the new batteries to help Cybertrucks drive longer distances before needing a charge, improve the vehicle's performance, and reduce production costs.

Tesla acquired a company called Maxwell five years ago to use its dry-electrode coating process for producing EV battery cells to boost its battery cell production capabilities. Maxwell initially developed this process for supercapacitors, but Tesla believed it could also be used to produce battery cells.

"Introducing the first-ever dry cathode Cybertruck!" Cole Otto, a senior manufacturing engineer at Tesla, wrote a LinkedIn post. "In July, we kicked off vehicle testing with our groundbreaking in-house dry cathode 4680 cells."

The new battery technology adds to the ongoing research and development, making EVs more efficient, powerful, affordable, and accessible.

The dry battery electrode manufacturing technology adopted from Maxwell makes EVs less expensive to make. These cost savings can be passed down to consumers interested in purchasing clean energy vehicles for personal and professional use.

In addition to this new development, scientists and industry leaders have been working to make EV batteries more fire-resistant and eco-friendly, with an extended range that makes them a practical and sustainable choice.

Making your next vehicle a Cybertruck or another type of EV is becoming more of a reality with each successful research project and technological implementation we read about.

"This is a significant milestone in advancing both technology and cost efficiency," Otto said. "Proud to be part of the brilliant team that made this historic achievement possible."

"Wooohoo!" one person on X, formerly known as Twitter, commented on the news. "They finally did it!! 4680 here we come!"

"Historical indeed," another X user wrote. "Congratulations."

