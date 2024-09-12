Contractor reveals how much money his Tesla Cybertruck saves him in fuel costs each day: 'Cybertruck doing the work'

"EV trucks are a no brainer for 95% of the truck population."

Tesla Cybertrucks are becoming more and more popular for all sorts of driving needs thanks to their environmental and money-saving attributes, and people are happy to spread the news.

On social media, Dan Burke, a contractor based in Missouri, posted that using his Cybertruck to tow his construction trailer is saving him $65 a day on fuel costs.

"Cybertruck doing the work. It's replaced my [Dodge] Ram as the around town tow vehicle for the construction trailer. Even with reduced range, most of my trips are 15-20 miles each way a few times a day. Saves me almost $65 a day in fuel!!" he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Cybertruck doing the work . It's replaced my Ram as the around town tow vehicle for the construction trailer. Even with reduced range, most of my trips are 15-20 miles each way a few times a day. Saves me almost $65 a day in fuel!! pic.twitter.com/cv9aVWxu9q — Dan Burke (@DeBergo) August 13, 2024

Teslarati reported that some were skeptical of Burke's claims, but the owner of White Wolf Construction & Home Inspection explained that his Dodge Ram had performance modifications "which is great for power but sucks down fuel" and was only managing nine miles per gallon.

Burke calculated between on- and off-highway driving on a typical work day, noting "160 miles /9mpg x 3.95 = $70. If I charge at my house, off-peak it's 4.5 cents a kWh. 100 kWh back to the battery at 4.5 cents and that's about $65 a day in savings."

Teslarati did the math and showed that in an average year, he'd be looking at almost $17,000 in savings.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Lower fuel costs are great for Burke's bottom line as a business owner, and those savings could be passed on to clients in the long run. And it's more likely businesses using trucks will switch to the Cybertruck soon, too. The YouTube channel The Fast Lane Truck put the Cybertruck up against the Ford F-150 in a head-to-head towing battle, with the Cybertruck coming out on top.

Tesla's Cybertrucks and other electric vehicles use cleaner electric energy, reducing the need for dirty energy, which contribute all kinds of pollution to the environment. And the average consumer is going to be able to access their products more easily since Tesla is working on more affordable options, and the Inflation Reduction Act is providing as much as $7,500 in tax credits for qualified EV models.

People in the comments were wowed by Burke's savings.

"That's dudes Cybertruck payment, paid for…. In FUEL SAVINGS. EV trucks are a no brainer for 95% of the truck population," one person wrote in a repost.

"Love seeing how people are using their Cybertruck to save money. As a bonus it's also fun to drive when not being used for work," added another.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.