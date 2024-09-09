Tesla launches new Cybertruck sale and test drive opportunities: 'More ... being sold each month than Ford and Rivian EV trucks combined'

Tesla has been reducing prices for popular models, making them more affordable than standard new cars powered by air-polluting gasoline.

Canadians can now order Tesla Cybertrucks and expect them to be delivered by October.

As Teslarati reported, the EV manufacturer officially opened up orders for customers in Canada with a starting price of CAD$137,990 (about $101,000) for the All-Wheel Drive Foundation Series. Meanwhile, the Cyberbeast Foundation Series is selling for CAD$165,990 (about $122,000).

In Canada, Cybertruck purchases come with a 20% luxury tax and sales tax of 5% to 15%.

At the same time, Tesla began allowing test drives of their Cybertrucks with no required reservations in Canada and the U.S.

This Cybertruck announcement came after Tesla got a crucial exemption from Transport Canada regarding the minimum steering angle requirements. The exemption allows Cybertrucks to use a steer-by-wire system rather than a traditional steering column.

News updates like this one confirm the expansion of and demand for electric vehicles. Tesla is emailing Canadian customers and employees to invite them to reserve their Cybertruck purchase.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Although the initial cost of purchasing a Cybertruck is still prohibitive for many people, the overall cost of EVs is decreasing. Tesla has been reducing prices for popular models, making them more affordable than standard new cars powered by air-polluting gasoline.

Although Cybertrucks in Canada are currently subject to a luxury tax, EVs, in general, are no longer considered luxury cars, making it more reasonable than ever to buy your first EV. When you commit to upgrading to electric transportation, you avoid paying high gas prices, save money on routine maintenance, keep toxins out of the air, and perhaps even qualify for a tax credit.

A Teslarati reader wrote in the comments, "I almost have my Cybertruck and might buy a second one for my wife. (We live in BC)."

Another reader commented, "More Cybertrucks are being sold each month than Ford and Rivian EV trucks combined."

"Well, I received the order invite but will not be purchasing the AWD Foundation version at the $166,286.50 price including luxury tax and HST," another person shared. "I'll be waiting for the standard series version. Hopefully, the exchange rate is more favorable by then as well."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.