Tesla replaces former referral program with new system offering major incentives for customers — here's how it works

After shuttering Tesla's referral program in May, Elon Musk said the company would "re-examine" it in the next quarter and that "some kind of referral program does make sense."



Now, a few months later, we have our answer, and Elon was true to his word.



Tesla has unveiled a simplified referral program on the company's mobile app, as Teslarati reported.

For referrers, they'll receive a $500 Tesla gift card that can be used "to pay for Supercharging, a new vehicle purchase, any outstanding balance from a service appointment in the Tesla app or a Tesla Shop or upgrade purchase," according to Tesla's website.

Tesla tweaked the old system frequently over the years. At times, it had referral links for test drives and not just vehicle purchases.

It also had more appetizing prizes, like a Tesla roadster or Cybertruck, as well as invites to a Cybertruck Delivery event. Those offers and giveaways didn't always come through, resulting in customer frustration.

The $1,000 gift card remains an enticing incentive for those weighing the switch to an EV. Any EV will deliver major savings on fuel while lowering pollution, and customers can access up to $7,500 in tax credits or rebates through the Inflation Reduction Act.

Opting for a Tesla, in particular, provides access to the company's industry-leading Supercharger network, while maintenance costs are notoriously low.

Commenters on Teslarati had mixed reactions to the news.

One commenter claimed, "I have been referring Tesla to all the people that I know since 2019, never took part in any referral program." They said they are on their fifth Tesla, and they were simply happy to share their "incredible experiences" without any payoff at all.

A skeptical user scoffed at the program's incentives, saying it "sounds like the Amway business model."

Another user was much more supportive and declared they were "all for Tesla." They reasoned that it was "very worthwhile" for the company to push supporters to buy products like domestic solar energy products.

