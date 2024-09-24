  • Tech Tech

Cybertruck owner reveals how much he saves in fuel costs after just six months: 'I have also saved much'

by Doric Sam
Tesla Cybertrucks and other electric vehicles reduce the usage of dirty energy that creates harmful pollution that can damage the environment.

Tesla Cybertrucks are growing in popularity partly because of their unique design, but they also can help electric vehicle drivers save money in a big way.

Bilal Sattar (@bilalsattar) took to social media to proudly share his electric bill that displayed his immense savings owning a Cybertruck for six months. Sattar explained that recharging the vehicle over the 10,000 miles he drove cost him just $573.55, while a gas-guzzling car would've cost $2,392 to refuel over the same distance.

Per SupercarBlondie.com, Sattar has been savvy about recharging his Cybertruck, usually choosing stopping points where free chargers are available. He has also saved a whopping amount on his electric bills by putting wattage back into the grid instead of taking it out. The site noted that it "appears" Sattar also "uses solar charging to offset his energy usage or even account for it completely."

Sattar's methods show how making environmentally conscious decisions can be financially beneficial. Commenters shared similar experiences, showing the impressive cost-cutting results from owning an EV.

"[Seven] years in, I've saved thousands," one commenter wrote.

"Same I also have [a] Tesla Model 3. I have also saved much by switching to EV rather than on Gas!" another stated.

One commenter who uses solar energy said they saved over $2,600 by driving a Tesla MYLR rather than a traditional gas-powered car. Another commenter who lives in a building that offers free charging revealed they only spent $34 in eight months of owning an electric vehicle.

Tesla Cybertrucks and other electric vehicles reduce the usage of dirty energy that creates harmful pollution that can damage the environment. Tesla also plans to release more affordable options, which would make EVs more accessible to a broader audience. Through the Inflation Reduction Act, prospective EV owners can receive tax credits of as much as $7,500 for qualified models. 

These options, plus the environmental benefits, are why many across the United States should consider making their next car an EV.

