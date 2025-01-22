Tesla announces game-changing fix for frustrating issue: 'No other car company will do that'

"This will benefit all EVs that can utilize the SC network."

Road trips are a time for exploration and connection. With 13,699 miles available to be traveled to see landmark destinations around the United States (at least according to one proposed "optimal" road trip circuit), having enough supplies and energy is crucial for traveling safely.

When it comes to the efficiency of electric vehicles, companies have now thought of solutions for charging over long distances.

According to Teslarati, clean energy enterprise Tesla announced a game-changing fix for a frustrating issue caused by the increase in travel during the holiday season: mobile Megapack chargers.

To accommodate the increase in travel that occurs during the holidays, Tesla unveiled plans to release four Megapack chargers in heavily traveled areas of the U.S., combining a mobile Megapack unit with ready-made Supercharger units.

The mobile charging units are visible on Tesla's Supercharger map and have been deployed in high-traffic areas throughout the country, from Ohio all the way to California, per the news outlet.

Reported as being able to provide up to 150-kilowatt charging speeds, units were deployed in Florida last October during Hurricane Milton, as Teslarati detailed in a separate report.

A diagram provided by Tesla's North America Director of Charging, Max de Zegher, has outlined the setup of a traditional Supercharging station with four stalls, as well as the materials needed for the charger to be constructed.

Tesla remains eager for the expansion of its Supercharger program, having already established 60,000 post units globally by October 2024. In 2025, the company has also shared plans to increase charging speeds up to 500 kW for its Cybertruck fleet. Other recent reports have discussed increasing the number of towing-vehicle-friendly stalls and the length of charging cables to benefit non-Tesla EVs.

The company has aimed to increase the number of EVs on the road with facilities such as the world's largest Supercharger station in Kern County, California. This unique facility will reportedly include 164 pull-through charging spots, making it easier for vehicles towing trucks to charge.

These projects further the capability of electric vehicles, which release no air pollution and require less maintenance than traditional cars. The Tesla Models 3, Y, and S have been examples of these developments.

"Wow! No other car company will do that and this will benefit all EVs that can utilize the SC network," one Teslarati reader commented.

"Not a single other major auto manufacturer is doing anything remotely close to this," another reader wrote.

