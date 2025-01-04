Tesla stuns fans after announcing revival of amazing perk — but there's a catch

Electric vehicle company Tesla is reviving free Supercharging for life on new Model S purchases or leases over six years after discontinuing the perk, Electrek reported. The move aims to boost sales of Tesla's flagship sedan amid falling demand.

But, of course, there's a catch. The perk applies only to Model S vehicles bought or leased starting Dec. 13, 2024. However, the perk is exclusively for vehicles that are owned or leased, meaning it's non-transferable and excludes "used vehicles," "business orders," and cars used for "commercial purposes," such as ridesharing or deliveries, according to Electrek. The EV company also reserves the right to cancel the perk for excessive usage or unpaid fees related to idling at Superchargers.

Free Supercharging, a hallmark of Tesla's early years, was discontinued in 2018 due to financial sustainability concerns. While Tesla has reintroduced it briefly in the past, this marks the first time the benefit is tied to the lifetime of a single owner or renter.

This revival follows slumping Model S and Model X sales, which totaled fewer than 10,000 units last quarter, a sharp drop compared to the previous year, per Electrek. Tesla hopes free Supercharging will make the luxury sedan more attractive.









For drivers, free Supercharging can be good for their wallets, particularly for frequent travelers or those without home charging setups. EnergySage estimates that charging an EV at home costs an average of $674 per year, cheaper than fueling a gas-powered car, making free access to Tesla's extensive Supercharging network an even better financial gain.

Beyond personal savings, this initiative supports Tesla's broader mission to accelerate EV adoption and reduce reliance on dirty gas-guzzling cars. By incentivizing EV purchases, Tesla helps reduce planet-warming pollution, promoting cleaner transportation options.

Tesla has recently made other changes to enhance its Supercharging network. In December, the company announced plans to expand its chargers to non-Tesla EVs — a win for the EV industry. Additionally, Tesla introduced app features to defrost chargers in cold climates, addressing wintertime charging barriers for owners of newer models.

The response online to free Supercharging's return has been mixed. One Reddit user criticized Tesla for reportedly increasing the Model S price by $5,000, suggesting it "compensates" the perk. However, others praised the move, with one commenter calling it "great" for road trippers and apartment dwellers.

