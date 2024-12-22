Tesla owner frustrated after dashcam footage catches kid vandalizing unattended vehicle: 'I've … filed a police report'

"This kid needs better tolerance models, some supervision, and a punishment for this."

A Tesla driver shared footage of a child vandalizing their car while they were having lunch, sparking outrage and frustration on Reddit.

Posting in the r/TeslaCam subreddit, one person showed a young man running up to their car and spraying it with some kind of shaving cream or other foam.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Thankfully, the exterior is protected with full paint protection, so no lasting damage there," they said. "However, he also opened the charge port and filled it with the same spray."

They immediately took the car in for service.

"I just want to give a huge shoutout to Tesla Calgary Service team," they said. "They immediately jumped into action, cleaning both the charge port and the car. I've also filed a police report with the video and photos."

This sort of behavior toward Teslas and other electric vehicles is, unfortunately, all too common. Drivers have had their mirrors broken while they're on the move, had their cars keyed by other people, and even been boxed into parking spaces for seemingly no reason.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

This despite the fact that EVs are incredibly beneficial to the environment, even with the lithium mining required to build them. In fact, studies have shown that they are firmly a net positive on the pollution problem. If you're looking to help the environment and make your next car electric, here are some tips.

Commenters were quick to support the poster.

"This kid needs better tolerance models, some supervision, and a punishment for this," one said. "He should be made to wash cars all day for many days."

🗣️ Are electric vehicles efficient enough to replace gas cars?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Police. Report. Arrest. Wtf?" another wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.