Expert shares incredible laundry hack using common household materials: 'It works'

A thrifter shared how they keep secondhand purchases looking fresh and new with a simple DIY hack.

The scoop

Part of a series of tips and tricks to mend, repair, and clean discarded or donated clothing, TikToker Criteria Vintage (@criteriavintage) shared a method for making sweat stains and dingy collars bright and clean.

The solution requires equal parts baking soda, dish soap and hydrogen peroxide plus a pinch of superwashing soda — a combination that breaks down proteins in sweat and grease stains.

"I despise a dingy or stained collar," the creator said.

Use a spoon to apply the mixture directly to the concerning areas. Then use a soft-bristle brush, such as an old toothbrush, to work the solution into the material. Wait 15 to 30 minutes or until the paste is dry before throwing it in a regular wash cycle. Remember to only dry it if the stain is gone.

"I try not to rub because I don't want the stain to spread," the OP advised. "... 98% of the time for me this solution works on the first try."

How it's helping

This sustainable hack is a great way to salvage older items and secondhand purchases that could use a refresh. There's no need to replace or get rid of what you already have when you have the power to make it look as good as new again. Mending or upcycling what you already paid for saves money and keeps things circular.

Another great feature of this hack is that it brightens and whitens without any of the toxic solutions lining store shelves, such as bleach. Natural cleaning products are just as effective, and they keep homes, waterways, and oceans safe from harmful chemicals. Homemade products are cheaper, safer alternatives to popular store-bought products such as Windex or disposable Lysol wipes, which are not only full of chemicals but wrapped in plastic packaging.

Most mainstream companies package their cleaning products with single-use plastics, which only break down into microplastics that pollute our planet and our bodies. Luckily, some brands are modernizing their packaging, using alternatives such as seaweed or refillable options.

What everyone's saying

The collar-brightening hack was a godsend for many.

"This is going to change my life," one commenter said.

"It works. I am becoming the stain whisperer," another vouched.

"Excellent tip," a third chimed in.

