Expert shares simple hack for streak-free windows: 'Been doing this forever'

If the thought of harsh chemical cleaners makes your eyes water, there's a super simple hack that can keep your glass sparkling without the worry.

The scoop

Low-tox living creator and expert Kasha (@kasha_home) recently shared a non-toxic, all-natural alternative to glass cleaners like Windex that's not only safer for your respiratory system, but it's also budget-friendly and uses ingredients you probably already have at home.

She mixes one part white vinegar with two parts filtered water and then pours it into a reusable spray bottle. Then your glass is ready for a shine. "It's really that easy. Spray on some glass. And wipe off. Perfectly streak-free," she shares in her video.

How it's helping

Most glass cleaners are packed with ammonia, chlorine, and synthetic fragrances. Non-toxic cleaners are less likely to trigger respiratory issues, headaches, or skin irritation.

According to the American Lung Association, exposure to volatile organic compounds (VOCs) in cleaning products has been linked to an increased risk of asthma and other respiratory problems, especially for vulnerable groups like young children, professional cleaners, and those with pre-existing heart or lung conditions. Swapping to a natural cleaner can reduce that exposure while still delivering a streak-free shine.

It's also easier on the wallet. Commercial glass cleaners can often cost $4 to $6 per bottle, but vinegar and water cost a fraction of that per use.

Using a refillable or repurposing an old container instead of single-use plastics also reduces plastic waste. You're not just cleaning glass, you're reducing your household plastic footprint.

What everyone's saying

TikTok viewers loved this hack. One user praised it for both safety and savings, saying, "Such a great trick! Super effective, healthier and cost effective." Another commenter chimed in, speaking from experience: "Been doing this forever and it's soooo much better!!"

Others even shared their own tips to upgrade this cleaning routine further. "As a bonus, use a coffee filter instead of rag for a lint free shine," one person suggested.

This vinegar-and-water mix, along with other simple hacks like using baking soda to scrub your oven or lemon and salt to disinfect cutting boards, proves that cleaning doesn't have to involve toxins, expensive sprays, or complicated routines to tackle chores safely, effectively, and sustainably.

