Woman shares simple, low-tox alternative to expensive cleaning wipes: 'Love love love this'

Disposable cleaning wipes make it easier to keep the house tidy, but the chemicals they can expose you to aren't always worth it.

TikToker The Filtery (@thefiltery) has a solution with DIY wipes that work like the ones you get at the store but are made from common household ingredients that help avoid exposure to chemicals that could harm you. Keep cleaning easy without the downsides when you make these at home.

The scoop

Making these wipes is really easy. All you need to do is get a large, reusable container, like a glass jar.

Then, fill this jar with your favorite cleaning rags. These may be microfiber towels, old shirts you've torn up to reuse, or something else. Stuff them in the jar.

Finally, add 70% isopropyl alcohol. She adds two cups, but you can add more or less to fill your particular jar. If you only have access to 91% isopropyl alcohol, you can dilute it by adding a half cup of water for every 1.5-2 cups of alcohol that you put in.

Then, when you need wipes, pull one of your rags from the jar. Use it to wipe whatever you need to disinfect, then throw it in the washing machine. When it's clean, you can put it back in the jar to use again.

How it's helping

According to the Environmental Working Group, you'll save money when you make cleaning products using things you have around the house. When you don't have to spend money on cleaning products, you'll be able to spend it on things you need and want even more. You'll also know exactly what is in your cleaning products, so you won't have to worry about accidentally getting exposed to something that causes allergies, irritation, or other damage.

The Plastic Pollution Coalition says that you'll reduce the amount of plastic waste your home produces, too.

There are so many ways to clean your home naturally and reap these benefits. You can make all sorts of products from ingredients you might already have around the house. Some of them can cut through even the toughest grime. Others even use parts of your garden to make your home fresh and clean. Lower your expenses, become more self-sufficient, and reduce the amount of plastic you throw away when you discover the power of making cleaning products at home.

What everyone's saying

Other people on TikTok loved these wipes.

One said exactly that: "LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS!!"

"Thank you!!! I was literally just thinking these…wipes smell so bad and I need to find an alternative," someone else shared. "OMG needed this!!" another person exclaimed.

