Manufacturer unveils innovative new product that may transform common household chore: 'Extremely encouraging'

In North America, hundreds of millions of empty detergent containers end up in landfills each year — sneakily contributing to a plastic waste crisis that threatens public health. However, Swiss Pack is showing a new way forward with its refillable Formil spout pouches.

As detailed by Sustainable Packaging News, the packaging manufacturer teamed up with Chilean startup Algramo to develop a refillable detergent container for German retailer Lidl.

Instead of tossing their single-use plastic containers in the trash bin (or, at best, seeking out recycling options), consumers would refill their pouches at Lidl stores, paying less for their detergent thanks to bulk purchasing incentives.

Swiss Pack's innovative design beat out a record-breaking number of entries to take top honors with the Innovation Gallery award at the Packaging Innovations & Empack 2025 event.

"This year's Innovation Gallery selections highlight how packaging continues to evolve to address performance and sustainability challenges," said Paul Jenkins, who led the panel selecting the winning packaging innovations, per Sustainable Packaging News.

"Swiss Pack Europe's achievement exemplifies a commitment to pioneering packaging solutions that support industry needs and environmental goals."

Despite Swiss Pack's prestigious award, it is unclear which Lidl stores, if any, offer refills at this time. Last August, The Grocer reported that the retailer ended a three-year pilot program at three stores in the United Kingdom. While that may seem to be a discouraging setback, a Lidl spokesperson offered optimistic words.

"As part of our ambition to reduce single-use plastics, we successfully trialed an effective in-store refill system … which provided extremely encouraging [results] and confirmed to us that it's something our customers definitely want," the spokesperson said to The Grocer.

This year's news may help push the refillable Formil spout pouches back into the spotlight after the spokesperson said last summer that Lidl would "explore further elements and innovative solutions with a view to rolling it out in the future."

In the meantime, you can still ensure cleaning your clothes doesn't unnecessarily pollute the planet. Using powdered detergent is one budget-friendly hack to reduce plastic waste. You could also support brands committed to plastic-free packaging and other eco-friendly initiatives.

"Being part of a project that pushes the boundaries of sustainable packaging is incredibly fulfilling," Swiss Pack sales manager Sucharita Sil said, per Sustainable Packaging News. "… It's exciting to see brands embracing these changes, and we're proud to support them in making it happen."

