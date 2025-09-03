Scientists discover concerning new threat to human brain health: 'Expected to be a key turning point'

New research reveals that when microplastics enter the body, they may bind to proteins, disrupting how brain cells function and acting as neurotoxicants.

What's happening?

The researchers treated mouse serum with microplastics to form the microplastics that absorbed proteins, according to a summary in Medical Xpress. Then, they treated them with mouse brain-derived neurons and human microglia, the latter of which are the primary immune cells of the brain.

The microplastics that absorbed proteins disturbed various functions required for sustaining life, including RNA processing, vital for gene expression regulation, and lipid metabolism, which plays a critical role in energy production.

"This study is expected to be a key turning point for microplastics research in the future, as it suggests a new perspective for evaluating the hazards of microplastics," said study co-author Seongkyoon Choi of the Core Protein Resources Center.

Why is this study important?

This study builds on a body of research investigating the health impacts of microplastics, which are tiny plastic particles present in our air, water, soil, and food. For instance, another study found that exposure to microplastics led to a decline in mental behaviors and increased anxiety in older mice. Another study linked them to impaired blood flow to the brain.

What's being done about microplastics?

While microplastics are all around us, several research teams are making some exciting breakthroughs to help remove them from our environment. One group of scientists, for example, found a way to remove most microplastics from water using modified egg whites.

But it's also important that we limit the amount of new microplastics entering the environment to prevent the accumulation of more of them in the future. The best way to do this is to use less plastic.

To that end, many cities, countries, and states are charging forward with efforts to reduce plastic. For instance, England has banned the use of single-use plastic cutlery.

You can do your part by making small changes, such as avoiding throwaway razors in favor of sturdier versions and opting for a reusable water carrier instead of purchasing single-use bottles.

