Leading cleaning brand unveils game-changing product update that could shake up industry: 'Effective, beautiful'

Clean Cult, a cleaning brand known for promoting sustainability, is scaling up its impact with a national launch of its redesigned packaging system at Target.

While Clean Cult already offered gable-top paper cartons used for refills, this launch introduces prefilled and refillable aluminum bottles. This system includes 17 stock-keeping units, including laundry detergent, hand soap, dish soap, and all-purpose cleaner in scents such as grapefruit, water bloom, and fresh rain.

"Target is where home care meets lifestyle, and now, it's where sustainability becomes second nature," Clean Cult co-founder and CEO Ryan Lupberger told Packaging World. "This launch is … about meeting millions of consumers with products that are effective, beautiful, and better for the planet, at a price point that doesn't ask them to think twice."

This relaunch marks a shift from its previous eco-friendly packaging attempt of refill cartons paired with glass bottles. The glass bottles were sold empty and challenged customers.

"The glass format required too much behavior change from consumers," said Lupberger. "So we really had to thread this needle — how do we deliver a reduction of plastic, really clean ingredients, and great packaging, but do it in a way that meets shoppers exactly where they are, without any sacrifice?"

Clean Cult took note of past performance and made upgrades. The aluminum bottles will come prefilled, and the bottles will be on the thicker end to avoid denting in shipment and to encourage longevity.

Clean Cult has replaced traditional plastic packaging with 100% recyclable paperboard cartons, cutting its single-use plastic by 90%. During transit, the cartons also ship flat, which enables the company to ship 26,000 units per pallet instead of only 600 bottles.

This innovation is incredibly beneficial to American households as it can eliminate more single-use plastic in their household, reduce harmful chemicals in their cleaning cabinet, and reduce their carbon footprint as all plastic is made from fossil fuels. By switching to aluminum, consumers also avoid contributing to adding microplastics into our landfills and waterways as well as get into the habit of celebrating brands that offer plastic-free packaging.

The 12-ounce aluminum bottles are priced at $4.99, and the 32-ounce refills are priced at $7.99. Clean Cult's new system is available at 1,800-plus Target stores and at Target.com.

