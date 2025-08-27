Handyman demonstrates simple hack to fix slow-draining shower: 'No better feeling'

It will save you both money and time.

When water began pooling around a shower drain, one handyman showed there was no need for harsh chemicals. In a TikTok video, Diverse Plumbing & Roofing (@diverseplumbingroofing) demonstrates how a basic plunger can quickly clear a slow drain.

The scoop

"So, when you're plunging, you need to make sure that all of the plugs are closed because all of the air expels out of them," the handyman said.

He then lets the shower fill with water and places the plunger directly over the drain, creating a seal. Using a push-and-pull motion, he cleared the blockage.

"So, once you get your blockage, make sure you run all the fixtures in the room," he added. This helps clear out the line.

According to Roto-Rooter, you need to make forceful upward and downward movements while using a plunger. If you're employing proper technique, it'll take around six "good plunging rhythms" to unclog a shower drain.

As one commenter mentioned, sometimes, "using the plunger is just a bandaid," especially for blockages in drains rather than toilets, since the plunging may only remove the worst of it and there could still be buildup such as hair. There are plenty of non-chemical options for eliminating hair, too, though, including drain snakes — and Roto-Rooter covered eco-friendly solutions such as boiling water or vinegar to help with dissolving or dislodging other blockages.

As Roto-Rooter wrote, though, "when it comes to a bad clog that needs to be addressed right away, there is nothing like a plunger to get the job done right."

How it's helping

The biggest benefit of this hack is saving money and time. A reusable plunger costs little and clears minor clogs in minutes — without a service call.

Skipping chemical cleaners also reduces exposure to household hazardous waste.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, improper disposal of such waste can lead to risks such as injury and environmental pollution. When not properly stored or disposed of, it also presents hazards to children and pets.

Plus, a reusable tool lets households minimize plastic waste. It reduces reliance on store-bought cleaners, helping to cut down on single-use plastic containers.

If you're looking for safer cleaning methods, you can opt for natural cleaning products or employ popular hacks such as a DIY soft scrub for cleaning sinks, tubs, and more.

What everyone's saying

Some viewers responded positively to the quick fix. Others said it was still worth trying to remove the blockage first.

"No better feeling," one commenter wrote, while another pointed out, "Should take the grate off and clean out the gunk."

In any case, the takeaway is that it's always best to try non-chemical solutions before reaching for the Drano.

