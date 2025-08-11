Plumber demonstrates step-by-step process for unclogging drains with simple household items: 'Any homeowner can do this'

In a viral video, a plumber demonstrated just how easy it can be to unclog your bathtub. Thanks to Dave Doc (@dave_doc_diy), TikTokers can now DIY unclogging their pesky drains.

The scoop

Dave explains that the first thing you'll need to do is grab a Phillips or flathead screwdriver so you can remove your overflow cover.

Then, simply take a wet rag and push it into the overflow opening as deeply and tightly as possible, according to Dave. Once the hole is covered, you can start plunging your tub.

The rag essentially creates pressure, allowing you to remove anything that's clogging your tub.

"As you can see, this one was fairly easy," says Dave. "Any homeowner can do this. You just need a plunger, a screwdriver, and a rag."

After your tub is fully unclogged, be sure to remove the rag and put your overflow cover back on, tightening the screws with your Philips or flathead screwdriver.

How it's helping

Dave's simple hack is teaching Internet users across the globe how to unclog their drains without using any harmful chemicals.

Conventional methods for unclogging drains often rely on store-bought products that contain harmful ingredients. These chemicals are not only hazardous from a public health standpoint but also from an environmental perspective. When poured down the drain, harsh chemicals eventually end up polluting waterways and threatening the local wildlife.

Thanks to Dave, though, TikTokers can save money and ditch the store-bought products, using items they already have in their homes. Using alternative and natural cleaning methods also helps to reduce your household's plastic waste.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers were shocked at how quickly and easily Dave unclogged the bathtub.

"This worked!!!!" replied one user who tried the hack. "After months of my tub being clogged! It freaking WORKED."

"This helped me so much," added another TikToker.

"Omg it worked," wrote one user. "Thank you so much!!"

