Homeowner shares money-saving hack to make cleaning products with simple ingredients: 'Not sure why it took me this long'

Buying name-brand cleaning products can be expensive. One homeowner decided to cut the cost by making their own natural cleaners instead. Their money-saving, eco-friendly hack transformed their cleaning routine and welcomed positive reactions online.

The scoop

A resourceful Redditor shared their journey on the r/Frugal subreddit. They decided to ditch pricey cleaners for a few natural ingredients.

"Not sure why it took me this long," they wrote, "but I finally stopped buying name brand cleaning products and just started using vinegar, baking soda, and dish soap for pretty much everything."

The user cleans surfaces with one spray bottle filled with vinegar and water. Baking soda helps them scrub sinks and tubs, while a repurposed old shirt is their reusable rag. "Nothing fancy, but it works," they reassured.

How it's helping

Their simple switch brings refreshing benefits.

The most immediate perk is the monetary savings. The homeowner was "easily spending $30 to $40/month before without even thinking about it." Now, they've cut that in half.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

This cleaning hack proves you don't need high-end products to keep your home spotless. Everyday ingredients can be as effective — and are often safer — for your household.

Natural cleaners also reduce plastic garbage around the home. Refilling bottles and reusing rags replaces the need for new containers.

You're avoiding harsh chemicals found in many commercial cleaners, too. The lack of chemicals is better for indoor air quality, which is healthier for everyone in your home. It's an easy step that leads us to a cleaner future.

Many clever cleaning solutions include ingredients you already have. Some have used baking soda, for example, to clean their stainless steel pans. Others have used alternative natural ingredients to make DIY multipurpose cleaners.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Hacks such as this show how small changes equate to big benefits for your wallet, health, and the planet.

What everyone's saying

The post resonated with many users who had made a similar switch or were inspired to try.

"Well done for cutting down," one user commented.

Another said, "I've been cleaning my floors with orange-infused vinegar and water. Cleans great!"

"You're doing yourself a huge favour by going natural. Not only is your budget better, I bet you will soon see your health a bit better as well," a third noted.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.