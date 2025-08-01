Homeowner reveals bathroom cleaning hack using simple household materials: 'It starts to foam and fizz and do its thing'

Bleach might kill mold and mildew, but it's not the safest option, especially in small, steamy places. That's why one professional cleaner on TikTok is making a strong case for hydrogen peroxide instead.

The scoop

In a recent TikTok video, professional cleaner Cindy Hendler (@cleansnob) breaks down her bleach-free method for tackling grime and mold in the bathroom.

"Look, you just spray it on—it starts to foam and fizz and do its thing," Hendler says, showing the peroxide bubbling up on the grout lines in her shower. She sprays it directly onto moldy areas, scrubs with a dish wand full of soap, and rinses well.

"But you're in an enclosed shower with not much air, and you're breathing everything you spray in there," she says, noting that using gloves is key, and that freshness matters — peroxide loses strength over time.

How it's helping

The biggest win here is air quality. Bleach releases chlorine gas when used in enclosed or poorly ventilated spaces, and inhaling it can irritate your eyes, throat, and lungs.

According to the American Lung Association, exposure to harsh cleaning chemicals, including bleach, has been linked to respiratory issues, especially for people with asthma or allergies. Hydrogen peroxide, on the other hand, breaks down into water and oxygen as it works, making it a much safer option for everyday use.

It's also cheaper and more versatile than most store-bought cleaners. A jug of concentrated peroxide can go a long way once diluted, and it works across laundry, tile, and countertops. For people trying to cut back on harsh chemicals and reduce the number of plastic bottles piling up under the sink, it's an easy, low-cost upgrade.

What everyone's saying

The comments section lit up with support.

"I LOVE spraying peroxide after my showers. Keeps mold away," one viewer wrote.

Another said, "Love this!!! Trying it now."

Some had questions about how to use it: "Does it matter the percentage on the peroxide for cleaning?"

Hendler replied, "I buy the strong gallon because I use it so much for laundry and much more. 12% needs to be diluted."

With fewer fumes, less waste, and an easy application, it's no surprise this swap is catching on.

