Handyman shares simple trick for unclogging drains using common household items: 'It worked perfectly'

There's an entire category of clogged-drain-related video content out there, but Dave Doc DIY (@dave_doc_diy) returns to the basics with a simple, yet highly effective method that requires exactly zero chemicals.

"It worked perfectly," a TikToker reported in the comments.

A basic plunger is perfectly suited for removing stubborn clogs, and this TikTok clip proves that chemicals don't have to be the answer.

The scoop

The OP makes it clear that plunging a sink won't work effectively if the overflow is not plugged. In this case, there is no overflow, so plunging the drain generates positive and negative pressure inside the pipe.

Pressure is all that's needed, clearing the clog and allowing the material to flow back down the pipe with hot water from the faucet. Problem solved.

How it's helping

Pressure differential, fluid dynamics, Bernoulli's principle — whatever you want to call it, plunging clears clogs via the rapidly swapping pressures of plunging and drawing back. It's no different than plunging a toilet.

The best part is that anyone can do it without the need for chemical toxins, such as sodium hydroxide, hydrochloric acid, or sodium hypochlorite, all of which are common in drain cleaners.

These chemicals are sources of water pollution, septic system damage, corrosion, and toxic fumes. Bleaches, acids, and caustic cleaners are dangerous to the environment and to the people or animals who encounter them.

Plus, a plunger saves consumers money in the short and long term. They last a long time, and a couple of plungers will cover every drain in the house. For sanitary purposes, it's best to keep sink plungers separate from toilet plungers.

While a plunger isn't a natural cleaning product (there are plenty of natural cleaners out there as well), it forces drain clogs to obey the laws of physics without exposing anyone to anything other than a little elbow grease.

Drano is one of the more popular brands for clearing drain clogs, yet the EPA places it at the highest level of concern in terms of personal health and environmental impact.

What everyone's saying

Dave Doc's simple plunger method is resonating in the comment section, with several viewers reporting how well it worked for them.

"Wow, I didn't think it would work, but it did. I didn't even have to call my dad."

"You saved me," another TikTok user commented.

It looks like the plunging method has a lot going for it.

