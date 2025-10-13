Woman shares creative way she reuses empty shipping boxes: 'I love this idea'

A Reddit post gained attention after showcasing a way anyone can take used boxes and turn them into something totally new and useful.

The post was shared on the subreddit r/Sezane, dedicated to a Parisian fashion brand.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I like the interior design of the boxes Sezane uses. I cut off the "top" flaps and turn the box inside out so that the printed side is on the outside. I use these for various things — paper trays, closet organizer, etc…" the user explained.

While the full deconstruction and reconstruction of the boxes isn't totally necessary to use them as organizers, the user's photos prove it is a lovely aesthetic choice.

With excessive consumption becoming the norm — from fleetingly trendy items to the entire fast fashion industry — finding ways to reduce waste and repurpose items is a great move towards sustainability. Some simple examples anyone can try include repurposing old towels into rags or using old mini glass bottles for holding your kitchen seasonings.

Anyone can repurpose old packaging, whether it comes from a labeled 'luxury' brand, or once carried your pickles. Repurposing knows no limits.

Other DIYers have found unique ways to upcycle their old containers. One person used old food containers to house their plants with a simple glue gun trick. Another person used a bucket they had lying around to make a small pond in their yard, and was welcomed by some happy wildlife in turn.

Plus, by reusing or even donating your old goods instead of tossing them, you'll not only keep items out of the landfill, but you might also make some extra money from your old stuff.

Commenters shared their enthusiasm for the reused clothing packaging.

"Now I'm sad I tossed mine! Such a cute idea!!!" one person said.

Another added, "I love this idea!"

One user even suggested another way of utilizing the old boxes, saying, "I store some out of season items in mine and hats."

