Farmer reveals effortlessly simple hack for repurposing old towels: 'Makes them even better ...'

There are so many ways to repurpose household items that would otherwise end up in the garbage.

Sometimes the best eco-friendly hacks are the simplest ones. TikToker and farmer butterhomeandgardens (@butterhomeandgardens) perfectly exemplifies this point in a recent post that offers an easy, sustainable way to craft new cleaning rags.

Much like the hack it shares, the post is super quick and simple. It shows the TikToker taking old worn-out towels and ripping them up into small sections for use as hand rags.

"Upcycle your old towels into rags!" the caption reads. "Just cut or tear them in half lengthwise, then into squares — super easy! The edges will get a little ragged but that just makes them even better for scrubbing."

There are so many ways to make use of household items that would otherwise wind up in the garbage. This has to be one of the simplest of them all. Rather than tossing an old towel and spending money on several cleaning rags, you can create a bunch of eco-friendly free ones.

Upcycling one small towel may seem like a tiny dent in our gargantuan waste-production problem, but it can mean something — if for nothing else than for you and your wallet. The estimated 1,800 pounds of waste every American produces annually has far more value in it than many realize. This towel hack is a perfect example of exactly that.

The upcycling mindset can have a positive impact on more than that, though. It keeps refuse out of our overpacked landfills and reduces your environmental footprint by avoiding the pollution and energy use related to producing brand-new items.

Then there's the creative side of upcycling. Some upcyclers will tap into their inner artist when transforming old items into new ones. It's an opportunity to be crafty and expressive while you protect the planet.

Commenters loved the hack shared in the post, and they even added extra tips.

"That's what I do," one said.

"I use my sewing machine to zigzag along all the edges, too," another offered.

