Woman shares simple hack to make the most of your empty pickle jar: 'I always do this'

Turns out empty pickle jars aren't just for recycling bins anymore. Thanks to an Instagram post by Natural Grocers (@naturalgrocers), more people have been educated that there's a low-waste and simple way to reuse those jars and the leftover pickle juice to make perfectly pickled vegetables.

The scoop

Whether you're a seasoned kitchen pro or a self-proclaimed food hack enthusiast, this simple trick can be used to keep veggies fresh while cutting back on waste.

Save the pickle juice from your jar, toss in your favorite vegetables, and let them soak in the fridge for a few days. In the Instagram video, Natural Grocers shows how they pickle onions using the leftover brine.

"This is the easiest low-waste way to pickle anything," the post reads. Their list of suggested veggies includes cucumbers, carrots, cauliflower, jalapeños, and even kohlrabi.

How it's helping

This hack saves money and helps reduce food waste. Instead of buying new jars of pickled vegetables or tossing leftover pickle juice down the drain, you can extend the life of ingredients you already have. Plus, keeping veggies in brine helps them stay fresh longer, which means fewer trips to the grocery store and less spoiled produce in the trash.

In terms of waste reduction, companies like Misfits Market, Flashfood, and TooGoodToGo are also addressing the issue of food waste by rescuing surplus groceries and making them accessible to consumers at discounted prices. Taking action to make your food last longer not only saves you money but also contributes to reducing the amount of food that ends up in landfills.

When food rots in landfills without oxygen, it releases methane, a greenhouse gas much stronger than carbon dioxide, according to the EPA. Nearly 58% of landfill methane in the U.S. comes from food waste.

What people are saying

One commenter said, "I do this all the time, thank you for validating me!" Another echoed that and shared a fave: "I always do this and it's so great! My latest favorite is sliced cabbage."

One admitted they usually drink the pickle juice before the jar is empty (fair enough).

The creativity and enthusiasm show just how much potential this hack has for transforming your kitchen and food waste reduction habits to be more sustainable.

