Mom shares creative idea to save money in the kitchen with repurposed glass bottles: 'What a wonderful idea'

This simple hack offers multiple benefits for your wallet and the planet.

Looking for a creative way to repurpose those tiny syrup bottles from your last diner breakfast? A new clever hack turns restaurant trash into functional kitchen treasures, saving you money and reducing waste.

The scoop

Sustainable stylist and mom Sarah Teresinski (@redeux_style) shared an ingenious upcycling idea that transforms miniature syrup bottles into stylish salt and pepper shakers. Here's how it works.

First, collect empty syrup bottles from restaurants (in this example, Teresinski uses small glass syrup bottles from Cracker Barrel). Then, remove the labels and wash thoroughly.

Next, apply painter's tape to the bottle caps for cleaner drilling. After that, drill small holes in the caps using a 19/64" drill bit. And finally, fill the bottles with salt, pepper, or seasonings.

"These glass syrup bottles were just way too cute to let the waitress toss away, so I decided to bring them home and make them into something functional for my kitchen," Teresinski explains in her video.

How it's working

This simple hack offers multiple benefits for your wallet and the planet. By upcycling these bottles, you're creating unique, functional kitchen items without spending a dime. Plus, you're diverting waste from landfills and reducing the demand for new plastic shakers.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Repurposing just a few bottles per month could save you $10-$20 on kitchen storage containers annually. While that might seem small, these savings add up — especially when combined with other money-saving, eco-friendly swaps.

By keeping these bottles out of the waste stream, you're also helping to reduce landfill crowding and protect our oceans from plastic pollution.

What people are saying

TikTok users are loving this creative upcycling idea.

"The hand funnel...OMG!" one commenter exclaimed.

Another shared, "Love it!! I have actually used these little bottles as travel containers for my face tonic! But could be used for nail polish remover too!"

"What a wonderful idea," praised a third viewer.

Many were impressed by the hack's simplicity and versatility. Some suggested using the bottles for homemade spice blends, coffee bar toppings, or even as cute containers for craft supplies.

This hack perfectly illustrates how small, everyday choices can have a positive impact on both your budget and the environment. It's a fun, easy way to reduce waste while adding a touch of DIY charm to your kitchen.

So, next time you're at the diner, consider giving those adorable syrup bottles a second life. With a little creativity, you can turn restaurant leftovers into functional, eco-friendly home decor. Now that's a sweet deal.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.