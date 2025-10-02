  • Home Home

Homeowner thrilled after unexpected visitor visits new backyard pond: 'What a lovely reward'

by Nicole Westhoff
Everyone loves a good BOGO (buy-one-get-one) deal. And it's even sweeter when it comes from nature itself. That's exactly what one homeowner discovered after turning an old bucket into a DIY container pond — they got a surprise visitor who made it their new home.

Reddit user Jennejy shared two photos on r/GardeningUK, writing: "Built a container pond out of an old bucket; got a frog!"

The first photo shows a plump green frog camouflaged among mulch and plants, while the second shows it lounging in the bucket pond, as if it's a five-star spa. "He's been outsmarting the cat by going back in the pond whenever she bothers him," Jennejy explained.

It's incredible how even a small backyard project can make a big difference. A simple water feature or patch of native plants can transform your yard into something special — for you and for the outdoor critters that share your space. 

You don't have to redo the whole yard, either — even rewilding a small corner can invite frogs, birds, and pollinators to move in. Letting part of your space grow naturally or planting native species can restore balance to your yard while saving you time, water, and money. 

And the payoff is huge: these tiny visitors keep pests in check and support pollinators, such as bees, butterflies, and moths, which are key to protecting our food supply.

As Jennejy showed, creating a little habitat can be as simple as a bucket and a bit of creativity — and you might even make a new backyard friend in the process.

Redditors were delighted by the unexpected guest. "What a lovely reward!" one said. Another added, "Lovely what a little bit of water can do for the environment." And one commenter was so encouraged that they wrote, "You've inspired me, I'm going to do the same thing with the washing up bowl."

x