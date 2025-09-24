Gardener shares brilliant hack using old food containers: 'I'm tired of buying stuff'

"I would never have thought of this!"

TikToker Purived Plant Food (@purivedplantfood) is repurposing old food containers as pots for plants, using the hot tip of a glue gun to melt drainage holes in the bottom of the vessel.

One commenter said, "So good thank you I'm tired of buying stuff."

The scoop

The original poster showed that after the hot glue gun was heated up, they flipped over the bottom of a plastic yogurt container, then melted several holes to allow for proper drainage so the containers could be used for planting.

How it's helping

Whenever you can repurpose something, it saves you money and helps the environment.

In this case, repurposing plastic containers to propagate new plant cuttings saves the OP money since they don't have to purchase separate containers. Commenters seemed excited about trying it out.

Repurposing items gives them a second life when they might have otherwise been thrown away. This reduces the amount of waste that ends up in landfills and oceans. When we help keep usable materials out of the trash, we reduce pollution.

Finding creative ways to reuse or repurpose items instead of throwing them away can be fun and adds a personal touch, whether you keep the items for yourself or use them as gifts.

Reducing plastic pollution is especially helpful to the environment and to the balance of ecosystems, wildlife, and human health.

Plastic is a significant problem for landfills and oceans because it never truly decomposes. Some plastics contain toxic chemicals that can leach into the soil and water supply, which can contaminate ecosystems and become health hazards. Instead of fully decomposing, plastic waste can linger for centuries as microplastics, tiny plastic particles that pollute soil and water.

Plastic pollution is concerning because it affects nearly every part of the Earth, disrupting ecosystems and harming marine creatures. Larger plastic items can entangle or injure animals, and small pieces or microplastics are often ingested by marine life. They can become embedded in their bodies, and then when humans eat seafood, we, in turn, ingest the plastic.

Recycling, reusing, and repurposing items can make a big difference in reducing plastic waste and helping the environment.

What everyone's saying

TikTokers commenting on the post were amazed at the simple hack and were appreciative of the demonstration.

"Wow," one commenter said. "I would never have thought of this! Thank you!"

"I'm not throwing out any plastic containers anymore," declared another.

Another TikToker simply said, "Lady, you are genius!"

