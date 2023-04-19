Shopper stunned after opening up old-school box at thrift store: ‘I can’t believe somebody gave that away’

One Redditor struck gold at their favorite thrift store when they found an overflowing box of secret family recipes, hand-written by someone’s grandma.

Sharing a photo on the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, the thrifter shows off the small yellow tin stuffed full of recipes for dishes like bread pudding, fruit cocktail, and a holiday trifle.

Thrifting has become hugely popular in recent years, with the market for secondhand clothing expected to grow 127% by 2026.

Most recently, one shopper snagged a vintage dress for just $12 that, if authentic, could be worth around $10,000. “I have no words” shared the shopper when posting on social media.

Other recent unique finds include a 44-piece Henby dinner set and a jaw-dropping $1,900 Gucci wallpaper score, bought for $45.

Besides getting incredible products for just a fraction of their original price, thrift shoppers are helping the planet by reducing the amount of waste that ends up in landfills by giving products new homes and a new lease of life.

When the products that we buy are initially made, the process uses up raw materials, involves burning dirty energy sources in manufacturing which contributes to the overheating of our planet, and relies on heavy water usage in each step, including the packaging and transportation of goods. By shopping secondhand, we can reduce the number of resources used and the amount of polluting gases released into the atmosphere.

Instead of spending money on a recipe book, this Redditor has now gained a whole tub of unique, tried-and-tested family recipes that can be passed down to the next generation.

The sentimental nature of this particular thrift store find was a highlight for many, with plenty of comments expressing their shock at the recipe box being donated to a thrift store.

“Omg I want this so bad. I can’t believe somebody gave that away knowingly,” says one, while others add that the recipe box was “priceless,” as “family recipes are like gold.”

With so many recipes to go through, the original poster shares that they had “barely scratched the surface,” but some standout recipes so far included rice krispies treats, banana bread, and a Reuben chicken casserole, which was dubbed, “some excellent comfort food.”

