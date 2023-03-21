Thrifter saves hundreds after finding a 44-piece set of high-quality Denby dishes: ‘You’ll live with it for a long time’

A series of photos shared to Reddit’s r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit shows a 44-piece Denby dish set the Redditor scored for a fraction of the price it’s actually worth.

The caption shared with the Redditor’s photo says they paid $220 for the 44-piece dish set made by the English dinnerware label.

“This style was discontinued but [the] estimated price is $1500-2000,” they write. “I’m stoked as finding dishes I really like has been hard.”

While the set the Redditor scored is no longer sold on the Denby site, new 20-piece sets made by Denby can run more than $700. And discontinued items in good condition can often bring in more at antique and vintage stores or online resellers.

A high-quality dinnerware set like those made by Denby can last a generation or more — and that means fewer new items are produced, helping to decrease pressure on natural resources and reduce energy consumption.

According to a 2015 study, making and using household products is responsible for 60% of global planet-warming gases. Buying secondhand items keeps items from winding up in landfills — another leading producer of pollution and planet-warming gases.

Reddit users shared their thoughts on the find.

One user says they searched for the dish set on Google and found they’ve been increasing in value as a result of the popularity of the Netflix series Squid Game, which features English tea service.

“I’ve never seen Squid Game so this is totally news to me,” the user writes. “But looks like an even better thrift haul since it sounds like they might be tricky to find on the secondary market.

Anyhoo, just wanted to say well done! The plates are particularly stunning.”

“Well done OP, I’m glad you love the pattern because even if you use it daily, you’ll live with it for a long time!” another writes.

“Gorgeous set,” writes another Redditor. “Denby is solid and finding a set is amazing. Enjoy!”

