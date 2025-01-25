Proud owner shares photos of their entire living room furnished for under $150: 'It feels amazing'

"I had never attempted to furnish an entire room before."

There are many things to consider when making a big move, but furniture may not be as expensive as you'd expect.

A Reddit user shared in r/Anticonsumption that they bought many furniture items and decorations in their new living room secondhand.

The room is filled with beautiful plants and pots of different sizes, which the original poster noted they received for free. This space is clearly green in more ways than one.

"It feels amazing to give these items a new life instead of letting them go to waste," the OP said.

Thrifting may allow you to find furniture pieces that you would never find in a big box store. While minimizing your consumption is the best way to help your wallet and the environment, thrifting can be a more responsible way to incorporate new items in your life.

If you don't have a thrift store near you, Poshmark features clothes along with home décor and other items. Other sites, including Facebook Marketplace, eBay, and ThredUp, also have plenty of options.

If you want an in-person experience, you can organize a neighborhood tag sale or swap. Creating your own Buy Nothing group or putting up posters (or both) can do a lot to convince your community to repurpose old items.

Many users loved the OP's style and shared their thoughts.

"I love decorating secondhand. I love the eclectic look, and when moving I have had reasonable luck reselling the furniture for about the same price that I originally bought it for!" one user said.

The OP replied, "I've been using secondhand items for decades, but I had never attempted to furnish an entire room before. It took me about two months to gather everything."

While secondhand furnishing may take a little more time, it could pay off in the long run by creating a unique space.

"I'm genuinely too terrified of bed bugs to do this," another user said.

"To be honest, I bought the couch privately from apartments that were top-notch," the OP responded. "I'm mindful of certain things, but in my area, bed bugs are not a concern at all."

Thrifting can allow you to reflect on your purchases so you can make sure you're making safe ones. Being intentional about what we buy and use can divert waste from landfills and keep our environment clean.

