Homeowner stuns social media with photos of daring furniture set purchased from thrift store: 'These are so rad'

Thrift stores can be treasure troves of unique finds, as one homeowner proved by sharing photos of the three-piece couch they thrifted from a local store.

In the subreddit r/ThriftStoreHauls, the original poster wrote that they were about to spend $2,500 CAD ($1,740 USD) on a new couch before entering the thrift store and falling in love with an unusual and eye-catching set.

The OP said that the sofas and ottoman stopped them in their tracks and that they were a bargain. Commenters were quick to congratulate the homeowner on their unique find, with one writing, "Love that color and the style is soo unique!"

Thrifting can be a great way to save money on items we use every day, such as kitchenware, appliances, lamps, toys, books, and glassware. It is not only a budget-friendly way to shop; it is also much more sustainable because many donated products are still in great shape and have plenty of life left in them.

Buying gently used items is also good for the environment.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 146.1 million tons of municipal solid waste were landfilled in 2018, with textiles accounting for nearly 8%, wood making up about 8%, and plastics comprising 18.5%. Buying at thrift stores helps extend the life of items that would otherwise end up in the landfill, reducing waste. It also decreases demand for new items, which eventually decreases production, further ensuring that we throw away less.

And if you are as lucky as this happy homeowner, you might walk away from a thrift store with a highly unusual piece of furniture for your home.

"These are so rad, awesome find! You should post a styling update when you get the room together, we'd love to see it," one commenter wrote.

"Love the colour and that one of them has that bank of ottomans. They look super comfy, and have a vaguely Memphis design vibe about them," wrote another.

