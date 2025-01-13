Redditors uncover solutions for dealing with unwanted gifts — here's what to do instead of letting them pile up

In the post-holiday chaos, many people face the same dilemma: an abundance of excess items, some of which they'd rather not keep. When confronted with unwanted items in new condition, you may consider regifting. But is that in bad taste?

On the subreddit r/minimalism, one Redditor recently asked, "How do you feel about regifting items you can't use?" It's something of an age-old question, especially for minimalists who are hyperintentional about the objects they bring into their lives.

Many commenters shared their strategies for handling unwanted gifts in response to the question. Most agreed that regifting is acceptable, provided the recipient will appreciate the item.

"If it is a brand new item that someone I know can use and I just simply can't, I regift. No shame in that. Especially if you have kids," one commenter wrote. "We sometimes get toys that are either out of our kids age range or it is a duplicate. We just regift to other parents whose kids may enjoy it."

"I'm always gifted chocolate, and I have an allergy to dairy," another commenter added. "If I didn't regift it, it would be thrown out."

One minimalist wrote that they try to regift or rehome everything they can, although they noted that their backup option is to donate to the thrift store.

"If I can't easily find someone who wants a gift I didn't like, I drop it off at the thrift store with no guilt," the commenter explained.

Donating is the first choice for some minimalists who want to cut clutter instantly instead of regifting.

"I usually donate. It's just easier," one commenter wrote. "I try to gift people things they'll actually like, as opposed to things I have and don't want."

"Unless I know for 100% sure an item would be perfect for someone else I'd rather just donate instead of pass along my trash," another person added.

But other minimalists were critical of the seemingly "instant" perks of donating. A few commenters mentioned that although an item may be out of your life after you donate it, it could just be on a longer journey to a landfill.

"'Donate' is a feel-good way to say 'throw out'," one commenter insisted. "Most things that get donated don't ultimately get reused. Always, always try to find a new home for your unwanted items."

Indeed, many items that don't sell in thrift stores end up in landfills. Unsold clothing in U.S. secondhand shops is often shipped overseas for resale. Items deemed unsellable or unwanted overseas are then either incinerated or added to massive textile landfills, both of which contribute significantly to environmental harm and planet-warming pollution.

According to Boston University, only about 15% of used clothing is donated or recycled — and roughly half of that ends up in overseas landfills. This figure doesn't even account for unsold decor, furniture, and other items in thrift stores.

But for those who prefer not to regift, there's another option: local "Buy Nothing" groups. Even if your friends or family don't seem like ideal recipients for your unwanted items, your neighbors might find value in the things you no longer need.

"I usually give away for free," one commenter wrote of their unwanted gifts. "I will post it on [Facebook] in our neighborhood group and 99% of the time someone will come get it."

The verdict: Regifting isn't a social misstep, especially if the item is perfect for the recipient. If no one comes to mind who would appreciate it, consider rehoming the item through Buy Nothing or neighborhood groups. Donating the item to a trusted organization can be a thoughtful last resort.

