Parent seeks advice on best way to put yearlong money-saving plan into action: 'I want to have some solid goals'

Research shows that most people give up on their New Year's resolutions by the second Friday in January, also known as Quitter's Day. But do not fret. It's never too late to create goals and incentives for 2025.

On the r/Anticonsumption subreddit, a Redditor asked for tips on creating anticonsumption habits for themself and their family in the upcoming year.

"So far I've blocked all shopping apps on my phone and removed my card number from websites," the original poster wrote. "I want to have some solid goals and plans of action in place to start the new year."

Hesitant about a no-buy year, the OP said that a no-plastic year might be more realistic. They asked for helpful accountability tips to encourage follow-through and create a new lifestyle as opposed to virtue signaling.

The post sparked a candid conversation about eco-friendly tips and tricks.

"If I can get it locally (< 1 hour by bus/train), I will not order it online. This creates a natural barrier," one Redditor commented.

"Look into refilleries and zero waste shops. They have cotton washable paper towels, refillable shampoos and cleaning products etc. It cuts down on your consumption and waste," another suggested.

Reducing consumption minimizes waste, which is a giant breath of fresh air for the planet. To give you an idea of how much waste we're talking about, the Environmental Protection Agency said that the United States generated 294.2 million tons of waste in 2018. While 32.1% of that waste was recycled, the rest ended up in landfills — and it's only gotten worse since.

Landfills are piling up each year, wreaking havoc on our climate as they release toxic gases such as carbon dioxide and methane that warm the Earth and trap heat in our atmosphere. Recycling, composting, and doing whatever we can to prevent items from reaching landfills help. From food waste to clothing and plastic, it all matters and makes a difference.

If you find yourself cleaning house in the new year, there are ways to get rid of things you no longer need or want that won't contribute to landfills. You can even make a profit while you're at it. Put more money in your wallet by selling old clothes or swapping them for store credit through Guess' Guess Again program. Trashie's Take Back Bag encourages healthy recycling habits in exchange for rewards, from travel credits and sustainable apparel to delivery services and entertainment.

