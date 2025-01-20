Shopper stunned after noticing inscription on surfboard found at thrift store: 'I couldn't pass up'

Unique finds are never lost when it comes to thrift stores. This is proven again and again as shoppers find wonderful items for a fraction of the original price. One Redditor recently proved to be the envy of all as they brought home a like-new Coach surfboard from their local thrift shop.

"Says it was handcrafted in NYC circa 2017!" They wrote on a thrifting community subreddit (r/thriftstorefinds). "Such a unique find that I couldn't pass up."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post is accompanied by a vibrant, shiny, Coach surfboard haphazardly sitting next to a used couch.

The surfboard is extremely rare and currently listed on eBay for $700. Redditors within the community confirm just how valuable the surfboard is:

"There are fans of the Coach brand who would pay a few hundred dollars for that," one user commented.

Studies show that shoppers can save up to 90% on high-quality products when thrifting. All the while, it keeps waste out of areas like the ocean. If not recycled, surfboards can take up space in landfills, especially harmful considering the materials used within surfboards can be toxic to the environment.

Surfboard manufacturing also harms the environment. According to a 2019 piece for the L.A. Times, the traditional method of building a surfboard is "rife with volatile organic compounds and waste. "

Mass production is an expanding problem in a globalized world. This is why the significance of thrift stores is vital.

San Diego Surfing School, explains that "Embracing sustainable practices fosters a sense of responsibility and stewardship within the surfing community. By taking action, we can set an example for others and help preserve the beauty of our oceans for future generations."

They also suggest donating unwanted surfboards that are in good condition to a surf school or charity. This thrift store find is a great example of the joy that follows when a surfboard is resold.

"It looks so pretty!" wrote one commenter. "Amazing find."

