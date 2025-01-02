Gardener shares 'easy' watering hack using one item you probably already have: 'That is brilliant'

It has always been said that when life gives you lemons, you should make lemonade. However, one homesteader shared a hack showing how your empty lemonade jugs — or any jugs — can actually help you grow lemons.

The scoop

Alison Kempkey (@theanxioushomesteader) shared a simple hack with her 123,000-plus followers for watering fruit trees while waiting to get an irrigation system set up. It's so simple that the video is only 10 seconds long, and the hack uses items you likely already have around the house.

"Did you just plant fruit trees and don't have your irrigation set up?" Kempkey says as the camera scans a yard with freshly planted trees, all with jugs of water sitting at their base. "Don't worry, here's an easy hack. Save your jugs, poke a hole, take off the lid, and then you know exactly how much water they're getting."

How it's working

Hacks such as this have several benefits. As the creator points out, this method and others like it allow you to see just how much water the trees are getting. Not only does this keep the trees healthy by preventing overwatering, but it also helps ensure you waste less water. This saves you money and benefits the environment.

Growing your own food also brings many benefits. When you grow your own food, you minimize waste. This keeps more money in your pocketbook and the planet free of a ton of pollution. Food is the largest component of landfills in the United States, making up 22% of trash. As it decomposes, it produces methane, a potent planet-warming gas.

Lastly, repurposing containers around the house also saves money and the environment. In this instance, using what would likely otherwise be trash instead of buying a product that will only be needed until the irrigation is installed will save money. Keeping plastic containers out of the environment is also a huge bonus. According to Statista, around 40 million tons of plastic are tossed out annually in the U.S., devastating ecosystems and human health.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

What people are saying

While Kempkey may be anxious about homesteading, a few other users were awed by and grateful for the watering hack.

"That is brilliant," one stated simply.

"Love this!!" another added.

🗣️ What is the biggest reason you don't grow food at home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.