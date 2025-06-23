Landscaper called out after praising controversial product that can have harmful impacts: 'We had a lot of problems'

Landscaper and TikToker Mowtime_Teeham (@mowtime_teeham) recently praised rubber mulch after using it for the first time. He wasn't ready to be shot down for the practice by TikTok commenters.

He liked that rubber mulch wouldn't lose its color, but also lamented that it was expensive. That wasn't the only problem with it, however.

Since the mulch is usually made from recycled tires, it can include a range of harmful chemicals. One in particular, 6PPD, can destroy fish populations thanks to runoff. That danger isn't exclusive to marine life, either. Inquisitive pets and children may even be at a health risk in yards that use rubber mulch.

From a performance standpoint, rubber mulch does poorly. One of mulch's main uses is to retain soil moisture, and rubber doesn't do that at all. In fact, rubber mulch retains enough heat to become a fire hazard.

While rubber mulch is expensive, it's possible to get all-natural mulch for free with the help of the right service.

Relying on native plants and natural elements creates a much healthier yard. Not only does it avoid the damage caused by introducing harmful chemicals to the area, but native plants need less maintenance and water — reducing bills and labor — and they support local biodiversity. A healthier ecosystem helps pollinators do their important job of protecting our food supply.

Natural gardens can do a better job of keeping weeds down than rubber mulch, provided the right companion plants are used. The decomposition of real mulch also improves soil health over time, helping the plants in your garden thrive.

If you already have rubber mulch in your yard, not to worry. A simple sifter can help remove it. TikTok commenters were unanimous in their opposition to rubber mulch.

"No hate sir but it's killing [your] plants," said one community member.

"We had a lot of problems with the rubber mulch heating up and drying the ground up and causing the plants to die," said another.

