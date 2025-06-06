Pet owner warned over dangerous impacts of common landscaping product: 'I would get rid of it ASAP'

"They shouldn't be allowed to sell it in the first place."

Rubber mulch is a frequently scrutinized landscaping material that is not only harmful to the environment and your garden but also to your pets.

A Reddit user asked the Puppy 101 subreddit about any potential dangers that come with using rubber mulch now that they have a pet dog.

"Our backyard has a section with rubber mulch, and our golden retriever puppy is very interested in chewing on it," the OP said. "Do we need to worry about actually eating, or are they likely to spit it out?"

Given what we know about rubber mulch, it is safe to say that it can be a major hazard.

As supply store Labrador Landscape Supplies points out, rubber mulch is usually made from recycled tires and can cause gastrointestinal obstruction. The rubber also contains toxic chemicals, and it can get hot and smelly — the latter because it releases volatile organic compounds — in the sun.

In short, even though this alternative mulch is generally thought of as safe, it may be more than unpleasant and a risk for your furry friend; it is also detrimental to a garden's health and stability.

For one, garden solutions that contain chemicals can kill beneficial microorganisms in soil. What's more, tire rubber is not biodegradable, meaning the mulch will stay in the garden unless it is manually removed.

If you're looking to start a garden or yard that is safer for your pets and supports your local ecosystem, rewilding with native plants and upgrading to a natural lawn are two low-maintenance alternatives that don't require extensive mowing or watering. This frees up more time for other activities and could result in major savings over time.

Commenters cautioned the OP against using rubber mulch. As one explained: "Dogs will eat anything. I would monitor closely."

Someone replied under that comment, adding: "'Will my dog eat X?' Yes. The answer is yes. It's always yes."

"I would get rid of it asap; they shouldn't be allowed to sell it in the first place," another user said.

