Homeowner captures rare moment between wildlife visitors interacting in driveway: 'So cool'

by Kristen Carr
Photo Credit: iStock

A Redditor residing in New Mexico shared photos of a greater roadrunner in their driveway and a great fox in their neighbor's yard. 

"So cool!" responded one commenter.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

The wild animals appear to be surrounded by native plant species, which is an ideal environment for them. Native plants are better for wildlife, including mammals, birds, and pollinators. They are also better for the environment and for your wallet. 

One of the best ways to support the ecology of your area is to rewild your yard or plant a native lawn. Rewilding your yard consists of planting native plants that thrive in your local climate with minimal care and maintenance. Growing a native lawn involves planting ground cover that is native to the area as opposed to high-maintenance grass.

Rewilding your yard and planting a native lawn also attracts pollinators and other wildlife, giving them natural shelter and food sources. This supports a balanced ecosystem and biodiversity that helps a variety of species, including endangered ones. A yard and lawn with native plants provides a welcoming environment for native species that depend on one another to thrive.

Keeping your yard full of native plants also reduces the risk of introducing invasive species that can disrupt the local ecosystem. 

Watch now: Ecologist shares why she remains hopeful in the face of climate doom and gloom

Native yards do not require the use of chemicals and fertilizers that can lead to toxic buildup in the soil and potentially leach into the water supply. Native plants also require much less water since they are accustomed to typical rain supply in their local area. The elimination of polluting chemicals and water conservation is helpful to the environment and will save you money down the line.

Yards planted with native species require minimal maintenance, saving time and money on expensive tools. Since native lawns do not require mowing, you can ditch the gas-powered lawn mower and help improve the air quality in your area.

Redditors on the forum continued to express their excitement at the photos. 

"Oh wow!!" said one commenter. "Now I want to visit New Mexico!!"

"Lovely!!" said another.

