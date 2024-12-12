Horticulturist reveals how to enhance your garden's health with one easy trick: 'I started doing this a couple of years ago with great results'

This simple hack is a win-win for both seasoned and new gardeners alike.

As we head into the colder months, your garden doesn't have to go dormant without care.

Mulching, a simple yet effective practice, can keep your garden beds thriving through the cold months while setting them up for success come spring. This clever hack not only protects plants but also enriches your soil naturally.

The scoop

Gardeners are turning to mulching as a go-to method for maintaining healthy beds during the fall and winter. An Instagram post from CBC Life features expert advice from horticulturist and author Chris Chung (@fluent.garden), who shares practical tips for mulching.

Whether using fallen leaves, composted mulch, or low-growing ground covers, these materials act as a "protective blanket" for your soil and plant roots.

The video explains how to repurpose fallen leaves — preferably those about palm-sized — for veggie beds and planters. Spread them about three inches thick to break down slowly over winter, returning valuable nutrients to the soil.

Larger perennial beds can benefit from composted mulches, while cold-hardy perennial ground covers like creeping thyme or strawberries can be planted where foot traffic is minimal.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's working

First off, mulching saves time and effort in spring by enhancing soil health during the off-season. It also provides insulation for roots, preventing damage from freezing temperatures. For gardeners, this means healthier plants with better yields next year — no extra fertilizer required.

Environmentally, mulching recycles organic materials like leaves that would otherwise go to waste. This process enriches the soil, improves its structure, and fosters a healthier ecosystem in your garden. By adopting mulching practices, you're helping reduce organic waste and supporting sustainable gardening methods.

What people are saying

The online gardening community had only good things to say about mulching.

🗣️ Which of these benefits is your biggest motivation in gardening?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

One commenter shared, "My vegetables thanked me for the blanket of leaves I used last year for mulch."

Another user praised the method, saying, "I started doing this a couple of years ago with great results."

It's clear that this simple hack is a win-win for both seasoned and new gardeners alike.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.