Dad shares unbelievable hack to remove common landscaping mistake: 'That goes where it needs to be'

Many homeowners want plants in their yards for aesthetic, energy-saving, or environmental reasons. However, covering the ground around them with rubber mulch can have various consequences.

TikToker Jeff Brozovich (@thereal_broz) shared his hack for clearing rubber mulch out of a lawn.

The video explains how to make a mulch sifter by nailing four planks of wood together in a square. Then, you attach chicken wire to the boards so the center of the square acts like a sieve. When you shovel the dirt and rubber mulch into the DIY sifter, you can shake out the dirt to leave the bits of rubber mulch.

You then need to research where to take the rubber mulch to properly dispose of it. As Brozovich says: "That goes where it needs to be, not into the ground!"

Rubber mulch is often used to prevent weeds. However, many contain zinc, which can hinder or kill the plants you want to grow. They also absorb heat from the sun. This means that it can burn your plants, it may lose the coloration from when you purchased it, and it may pose a fire hazard.

It can also impact your health. Rubber mulch, often made from recycled tires, contains many toxic chemicals. Putting this mulch in your lawn can leach toxins into the soil.

If you're interested in mulch, you can opt for natural mulch instead of the rubber alternative. An effective alternative to mulch is a natural lawn full of low-maintenance, native plants.

Rewilding your yard with native plants can help improve your air quality and support the local ecosystem. Native plants have spent hundreds of years adapting to these environments, so they can thrive with minimal upkeep. This saves both time and money.

Native plants are also great for local pollinators. Keeping pollinators happy and healthy leads to more beautiful plants and a stronger local food supply. According to the U. S. Department of Agriculture, about 80% of the plants we eat around the world require pollination.

Brozovich's tip is helpful for many homeowners who are looking to revamp their outdoor spaces.

As one commenter on the video said: "You are a TREASURE. We inherited rubber mulch in our new house and it is worse than glitter."

