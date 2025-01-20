Gardener shares stunning progress on 'super low-maintenance' native pollinator garden: 'I'm super proud'

"It's hard to believe that I planted it less than a year ago."

One TikToker saw huge growth from his newly planted native pollinator garden. With so many colorful blooms and lush foliage, this garden could inspire even those of us without a green thumb.

The video, posted by Farmer Nick (@farmer_nick), shows footage of the many different plants the gardener installed. "Last fall, I planted this Zone 6 native pollinator garden in Michigan," he said.

#pollinatorgarden #nativeplants ♬ Lets Take a Trip - Lynne Publishing @farmer_nick Save this for the full plant list 🌸👇 ⁣ ⁣ This mostly native pollinator garden (Zone 6 Michigan) has been showing off this summer, and it's hard to believe that I planted it less than a year ago 🤯⁣ ⁣ Even though it's super low maintenance, it still needed some work, so I picked up a bag of @espomaorganic fruit tree tone to feed the cherry and peach trees #EspomaPartner ideally you can feed the trees every 2-4 weeks in the peak growing season, and this tone is designed to promote flowering and fruiting 🍑⁣ ⁣ The best part about this garden is that it has THREE SEASON interest. This means that the blooms come at different times of year, and when fall rolls around, the rudbeckia, hibiscus, cardinal flower and anemone will be bursting with new colors 🌺⁣ ⁣ I've added the full plant list below (I think I captured everything 😅) and hopefully you can plant a few of these in your own garden this year.⁣ ⁣ PLANT LIST⁣ ⁣ Echinacea (Red, magenta, pink and orange)⁣ Limelight hydrangea⁣ Joe-Pye-Weed⁣ Cardinal Flower⁣ Milkweed (Asclepias tuberosa)⁣ Rudbeckia⁣ Coreopsis⁣ Catmint⁣ Anemone (Black Eyed Beauty)⁣ Astilbe⁣ Lavender⁣ Galaxy Peach⁣ Bing Cherry Tree⁣ Dwarf Japanese Maple⁣ Midnight Marvel Hibiscus (I think)⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ .⁣ #pollinators

Some of the first images in the post show what the lawn looked like before, followed by progress footage, and, finally, the plants in full bloom. "I'm super proud of this little garden," Farmer Nick said. "... It's hard to believe that I planted it less than a year ago."

That's only part of the magic that comes with growing a native plant garden. Since these plants are adapted to their regions, they thrive beautifully and quickly with little maintenance. Once they're rooted, they require much less water too, saving homeowners serious cash on bills and conserving water.

Farmer Nick revealed that even though the garden was "super low-maintenance," it did require a little help via an organic fruit tree tone for the cherry and peach trees. The post includes a full list of the native plants that were flourishing in the video.

Natural lawn replacements such as clover and buffalo grass also require less water than traditional turf grass and don't need nearly as much maintenance, cutting down on service fees and chemical treatments. Even a partial lawn replacement can allow homeowners to reap these rewards.

Native plants also create a healthier ecosystem for butterflies, bees, and other pollinators, which benefits humans since pollinators protect our food supply. In the video, Farmer Nick pointed out, "The milkweed and other natives were attracting so many pollinators."

Other TikTokers were in awe of the new garden.

"Beautiful," one user wrote.

Another commented, "That's awesome, Nick!"

Someone else even gave it three thumbs up.

