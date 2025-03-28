New homeowner questions dangerous landscaping mistake left by previous owners: 'Is there any harm?'

A new homeowner asked the r/gardening community for advice about the rubber mulch used in their yard by the previous owners.

"Is there any harm to just get as much as possible then till the rest into the soil and plant a garden over it?" wrote the original poster. "Specifically, we are putting in beds for vegetables. I'm worried about any toxins leaching into our food as the rubber mulch breaks down slowly."

Redditors were quick to voice concern.

"No way I would plant food in rubber mulch, basically shredded old tires," wrote one commenter.

"I personally wouldn't plant anything I'd eat where it's been, at least until I got every single bit of it up," wrote another Redditor.

The use of rubber mulch frequently stirs debate online because the synthetic material can release toxic chemicals into the environment.

A Yale study found that recycled rubber used as mulch and in playgrounds contained 96 chemicals, including carcinogens, along with lung, skin, and eye irritants. Another study of car tire composition found high levels of petroleum, microplastics, and heavy metals that can leach into soil and waterways.

Toxic chemicals don't belong anywhere near your family, home, or garden. Many homeowners have opted to rewild their yards with native plants. Wood chips and leaf litter are not only a more eco-friendly option, but they cost less than the synthetic alternative, and you may even be able to get them for free.

Ditching your lawn and using natural mulch over soil helps retain moisture, which saves money by lowering water bills. When natural mulch breaks down, it improves soil health and increases biodiversity rather than leaching toxic chemicals that create lasting damage.

"If you really have to plant something, try ornamentals. Dispose of organic matter routinely and then after a few rounds, you could plant fruits like tomatoes and squashes," another user wrote, explaining that these crops accumulate lower levels of heavy metals.

