Homeowner's seemingly innocuous landscaping plan draws harsh feedback: 'Should be illegal'

A homeowner posted a question to Reddit about the best mulching option for landscapes. They were leaning toward using rubber mulch over wood mulch so there would be "less upkeep."

While rubber may seem easier since you don't have to replace it as often as wood, several cons prove that the risks outweigh the benefits. "Rubber has none of the properties that wood mulch provides," said one respondent. Those properties include wood's ability to biodegrade and add nutrients to the soil, such as nitrogen and potassium. It also helps the soil retain moisture and maintain a regulated temperature so plants can thrive and be stronger.

The original poster thought rubber would mean less upkeep, but many commenters mentioned that rubber can blow around and isn't the best weed prevention. "Weeds and grass still grows out of it, it's very clearly just chopped up painted tires, it's dangerous when the weed wacker hits it," remarked one homeowner who dealt with rubber mulch after previous owners left it behind.

"Rubber mulch should be illegal," proclaimed another commenter. One reason this person may feel this way is its toxicity, especially in heat. Rubber mulch often comes from old tires, so it can leach contaminants into the soil and water runoff. The material is also a fire hazard. Contrary to popular belief, it can break down, albeit slowly, while releasing polluting elements, per the University of Illinois Extension.

Wood mulch, which comes from trees, can help native plants thrive. But rewilding a lawn with groundcover such as clover, wild ginger, or buffalo grass is another way that the OP can develop a sustainable area that provides a healthier ecosystem for pollinators ranging from butterflies to ladybugs to hummingbirds. It may also attract some of the many varieties of bees that fertilize the food supply and are endangered from reduced habitats.

While wood chips might need to be replaced more frequently than rubber, they provide a nutritious material that constantly feeds the soil.

All the insight about the differences between wood and rubber mulch caused the homeowner to have a change of heart. The OP later commented: "Thank y'all for the advice. Definitely going to go with wood mulch after reading all of these."

