Homeowner struggles to correct years-old mistake made by then-bachelor husband: 'I don't understand the end game'

A user took to Reddit to ask others about the best option for replacing rubber mulch, a widely used landscaping material.

When their then-bachelor husband installed weed cloth and rubber mulch in his front yard garden eight years earlier, he was satisfied with the low maintenance involved and the effectiveness of the treatment in suppressing weed growth.

However, the user's post on the r/Gardening subreddit revealed that those days are over.

"However, we're now at the stage where the weed cloth has degraded and weeds are popping up through it. The rubber mulch also has a ton of leaf litter etc mixed in with it," the post read.

Their limited options included replacing the cloth and rubber mulch with a new set or swapping them for cardboard, compost, and woodchip mulch. Thankfully, other users were quick to provide insight.

"You're right that it'll be a bit tedious, but it really depends on your end goal. The rubber mulch will destroy the soil (if it hasn't already) and you'll never get anything to grow in it; which makes it fine for parks and playgrounds, but terrible for homeowners that might one day want a garden or lawn," one user commented.

Although rubber mulch is often cited as an eco-friendly and sustainable landscaping option because it is made from recycled tires and serves as an effective weed suppression tool, it can actually be quite harmful to the environment.

Rubber can burn in the intense sun, making it hot to the touch and potentially a fire hazard. It can also leak harmful chemicals, such as lead, zinc, cadmium, and chromium, into soil.

Homeowners like this one are already being warned about the dangers of this landscaping method. For example, another user wanted to put a swing set in their backyard with rubber mulch.

"I think it's served his goals (the yard is very tidy and has nice landscaping including plants growing in the rubber mulch!!) but I don't understand the end game," the original poster said.

The best alternative to harmful landscaping methods like rubber mulch is to create a native garden with native plants. These plants are low-maintenance and often attract pollinators, strengthening ecosystems.

Our guide on how to update to a natural lawn can help you find acceptable options in your local community for building a lawn that works for you and your family.

