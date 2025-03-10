Community member alarmed after discovering potential dangers lingering in playground: 'That stuff should be illegal'

A parent was concerned about the material covering their children's playground that turned out to be rubber mulch, a popular but contentious landscaping option.

In the r/Humboldt subreddit about the California county, the concerned community member shared a photo of the playground as well as a close-up of the black rubbery-looking material.

"Found at kids playground. What's this material? It leaves black stains on kids hands. Is this safe?" they asked in the caption.

Redditors were quick to identify the material as cut-up pieces of tire. "They make kids filthy when they play in it, a lot dirtier with dark black stains all over their clothes who knows what chemicals and break pad dust are in those tires," a Redditor stated.

Rubber mulch is a popular option for playground cover, with some experts stating it offers more protection from falls and injuries for children. However, the tires can contain toxic chemicals like lead and manganese as well as volatile organic compounds like toluene and polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons, both of which are associated with increased risks of cancer, according to a report from the Guardian.

It can also release a smell, especially in high summer temperatures, and has an increased risk of burns for small children, who also have a tendency to put it in their mouths.

"Little children should not be put in a situation where they're forced to be in intimate contact with carcinogenic chemicals," Dr. Philip Landrigan, dean of global health at New York's Mt. Sinai Hospital, told NBC News.

A Redditor agreed, writing: "I wish they wouldn't use tires on kids playgrounds, it's known to leach chemicals! I understand they're just trying to recycle them but at least use it under wood chips."

Wood chip mulch functions well as a shock absorber for kids at play, won't leave black marks on clothes and skin, and doesn't release harmful chemicals to humans or the soil. It also functions as a form of xeriscaping, a type of landscaping that reduces the need for irrigation or extra watering and can improve soil health, an environmental bonus.

Redditors were firmly against the idea of using rubber mulch, with one person summing up: "They release toxic chemicals and particulates basically forever. Once they are laid down, they are impossible to remove. They cause cancer, asthma, and stain shoes and clothes, then the shoes stain floors. That stuff should be illegal."

