Driver shares dashcam footage of shocking road rage incident: 'This is where you dial 911'

A dangerous road rage incident in Kitchener, Ontario, from 2024—where a truck driver swerved into upcoming traffic, aggressively cut off, and threatened a Tesla owner—has reignited conversations about the growing hostility toward EV drivers. The Tesla driver, who posted video footage captured by the car's built-in security cameras, described the encounter as "out of nowhere." Unfortunately, such confrontations are becoming more common, revealing a disappointing pattern of misplaced anger toward the people and technology trying to reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and dirty energy.

"Did you call the police? This is where you dial 911," wrote one commenter.

"I would send that video to the police. I bet some fines and taking the bus for a bit will straighten out his s***** attitude," added another.

"Probably just triggered because you drive an electric car," suggested one commenter.

Electric vehicles have become lightning rods for frustration, often blamed for everything from high electricity demand to resource mining impacts. But these criticisms overlook a key truth: even when accounting for the pollution created during battery manufacturing and charging, EVs are still cleaner over their lifetimes than gas-powered cars. Multiple studies confirm that the dirtiest EVs emit less carbon dioxide than the cleanest internal combustion engines once they're on the road.

Yes, battery production requires mining for millions of tons of lithium, nickel, and cobalt—but that's a temporary step in transitioning away from the billions of tons of coal, oil, and gas we dig up and burn every single year. Experts say that critical metals can be reused and recycled indefinitely, whereas wasteful oil is burned up instantly. The scale of fossil fuel extraction dwarfs that of critical mineral mining, and while battery supply chains can and should become more ethical, the alternative—unchecked global warming—would make the planet far less livable for everyone.

FROM OUR PARTNER Find the best HVAC solution to heat and cool your home more efficiently Mitsubishi Electric’s efficient heating and cooling HVAC solutions can help you stay comfortable no matter the weather or region. You can even regulate temperatures in each room with individually controlled all-electric heat pump systems. With an energy-efficient, all-climate system from Mitsubishi, you can reduce the amount of energy needed to heat and cool your home, receive up to $2,000 in tax credits, and get peace of mind knowing you’re choosing rigorously tested, high-quality products. Get Started

Hostility toward EV drivers not only endangers people on the road but also risks swaying popular opinion away from a cleaner future. Adopting electric vehicles isn't about elitism or politics; electric vehicles are more affordable than ever, and Tesla is far from the only option for consumers. Every driver who chooses electric power helps move us closer to breathable air, stable climates, and a sustainable planet—goals that benefit even those who still fill their tanks and empty their wallets on dirty energy.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.