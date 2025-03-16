Automaker surpasses competitors with astounding EV production milestone: 'It's just a much better vehicle'

  • Business Business

Tesla no longer corners the market on electric vehicles.

by Lisa Nordin
Photo Credit: iStock

Chinese car manufacturing powerhouse BYD is giving American-based automobile giant Tesla a run for its money, literally.

Both are prolific creators of electric vehicles, and the gap between their overall production statistics has narrowed significantly within the last two years.

According to The Washington Post, in 2024, BYD — which sells EVs for as little as $10,000 — surpassed Tesla by producing 1.78 million electric cars, compared to the 1.77 million by its competitor. Worldwide, Tesla sales have been declining, as The Atlantic detailed, with the company's total EV sales dropping 49% year over year in February.

While the two companies manufacture very similar products, they have positioned themselves at very different ends of the market, which could explain why the demand for BYD cars is exceeding that of Tesla. BYD is generally focused on affordable, consumer-focused vehicles, while Tesla is focused on high-end, luxury vehicles. Tesla may not only have finally found a worthy rival but also a formidable one. 

John Helveston, an engineering professor at George Washington University, told The Washington Post: "Tesla competes for the market with BMW, Mercedes, etc. BYD, on the other hand, is the Toyota of EVs."

With the production of Tesla electric vehicles trending downward, consumers in the U.S. could be facing yet another challenge on the path to making America's motorways healthier for the environment. However, Tesla is taking measures to ensure its vehicles are more cost-effective for consumers, though competition provides consumers with more viable options.  

Watch now: These futuristic gas stations could completely change what it's like to own an EV

According to The Washington Post, climate economist Gernot Wagner said: "It's not like, 'Oh, my God, that's a cheap Chinese car. I would never want to ride it if I could afford an expensive German car.' No, not at all. It's just a much better vehicle [than Western EVs]."

He added: "There is not a single attractive, affordable [all-electric car] made in the U.S. that would stand a chance against a Chinese-made one in a developing market."

As BYD has proved, Tesla no longer corners the market on electric vehicles, and even though BYD cars are not sold in the U.S., many reliable and affordable alternatives are. 

Regardless of whether the next electric vehicle you purchase is a Tesla, the advancements in automobile manufacturing continue to keep the environment and consumers at the forefront of innovation. 

